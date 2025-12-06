Pampasan Jurutera Elektrik in Taiwan di Dell Technologies berkisar dari NT$1.43M seyear untuk L6 hingga NT$2.94M seyear untuk L8. Pakej pampasan yearan median in Taiwan berjumlah NT$2.71M. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan Dell Technologies. Kemaskini terakhir: 12/6/2025
Nama Tahap
Jumlah
Asas
Saham
Bonus
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$46.7K
$46.7K
$0
$0
L7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L8
$96.2K
$89.1K
$176
$6.9K
Syarikat
Nama Tahap
Tahun Pengalaman
Jumlah Pampasan
|Tiada gaji dijumpai
33.3%
THN 1
33.3%
THN 2
33.3%
THN 3
Di Dell Technologies, RSUs tertakluk kepada jadual vesting 3 tahun:
33.3% diperoleh dalam 1st-THN (33.30% tahunan)
33.3% diperoleh dalam 2nd-THN (33.30% tahunan)
33.3% diperoleh dalam 3rd-THN (33.30% tahunan)
