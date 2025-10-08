Pampasan Health Informatics in Greater Boston Area di CVS Health berkisar dari $134K seyear untuk Data Scientist hingga $217K seyear untuk Lead Data Scientist. Pakej pampasan yearan median in Greater Boston Area berjumlah $202K. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan CVS Health. Kemaskini terakhir: 10/8/2025
Nama Tahap
Jumlah
Asas
Saham ()
Bonus
Data Scientist
$134K
$126K
$0
$8K
Senior Data Scientist I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Data Scientist II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Data Scientist
$217K
$188K
$12.5K
$16.5K
Syarikat
Nama Tahap
Tahun Pengalaman
Jumlah Pampasan
|Tiada gaji dijumpai
