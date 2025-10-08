Direktori Syarikat
CVS Health Health Informatics Gaji di Greater Boston Area

Pampasan Health Informatics in Greater Boston Area di CVS Health berkisar dari $134K seyear untuk Data Scientist hingga $217K seyear untuk Lead Data Scientist. Pakej pampasan yearan median in Greater Boston Area berjumlah $202K. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan CVS Health. Kemaskini terakhir: 10/8/2025

Nama Tahap
Jumlah
Asas
Saham ()
Bonus
Data Scientist
$134K
$126K
$0
$8K
Senior Data Scientist I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Data Scientist II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Data Scientist
$217K
$188K
$12.5K
$16.5K
$160K

Dibayar Setimpal, Bukan Dipermainkan

Kami telah merundingkan ribuan tawaran dan kerap mencapai peningkatan $30K+ (kadang-kadang $300K+).

Penyerahan Gaji Terkini
Syarikat

Lokasi | Tarikh

Nama Tahap

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Jumlah / Di Syarikat

Jumlah Pampasan

Asas | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Tiada gaji dijumpai
Sumbang
Apakah tahap kerjaya di CVS Health?

Soalan Lazim

Pakej gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Health Informatics di CVS Health in Greater Boston Area berada pada jumlah pampasan tahunan $289,000. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di CVS Health untuk peranan Health Informatics in Greater Boston Area ialah $185,000.

