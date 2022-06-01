Direktori Syarikat
Cutover
Cutover Gaji

Julat gaji Cutover adalah dari $78,877 dalam pampasan total tahunan untuk Jurutera Perisian di hujung bawah hingga $299,088 untuk Pembangunan Perniagaan di hujung atas. Levels.fyi mengumpul gaji tanpa nama dan disahkan daripada pekerja semasa dan bekas pekerja Cutover. Terakhir dikemas kini: 8/25/2025

$160K

Pembangunan Perniagaan
$299K
Pengurus Produk
$102K
Pengambilan Pekerja
$137K

Jurutera Perisian
$78.9K
Soalan Lazim

据报道，Cutover最高薪的职位是Pembangunan Perniagaan at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$299,088。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Cutover的年总薪酬中位数为$119,462。

