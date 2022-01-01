Direktori Syarikat
CSL Behring
CSL Behring Gaji

Gaji CSL Behring berkisar dari $83,847 dalam jumlah pampasan setahun untuk Penganalisis Perniagaan di peringkat rendah hingga $352,800 untuk Jurutera Kimia di peringkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpul gaji tanpa nama dan disahkan daripada pekerja semasa dan bekas CSL Behring. Dikemas kini terakhir: 11/18/2025

Jurutera Bioperubatan
$114K
Penganalisis Perniagaan
$83.8K
Jurutera Kimia
$353K

Jurutera Kawalan
$108K
Ahli Teknologi Maklumat (TM)
$87.6K
Pengurus Produk
$147K
Jurutera Perisian
$119K
Arkitek Penyelesaian
$239K
Soalan Lazim

Peranan dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di CSL Behring ialah Jurutera Kimia at the Common Range Average level dengan jumlah pampasan tahunan $352,800. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di CSL Behring ialah $116,913.

