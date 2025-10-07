Pampasan Jurutera Kebolehpercayaan Laman in United States di Cruise berkisar dari $222K seyear untuk L3 hingga $524K seyear untuk L6. Pakej pampasan yearan median in United States berjumlah $365K. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan Cruise. Kemaskini terakhir: 10/7/2025
Nama Tahap
Jumlah
Asas
Saham ()
Bonus
L3
$222K
$138K
$55K
$28.8K
L4
$290K
$173K
$86.5K
$31K
L5
$352K
$195K
$127K
$29.7K
L6
$524K
$249K
$201K
$73.9K
Syarikat
Nama Tahap
Tahun Pengalaman
Jumlah Pampasan
25%
THN 1
25%
THN 2
25%
THN 3
25%
THN 4
Di Cruise, RSUs tertakluk kepada jadual vesting 4 tahun:
25% diperoleh dalam 1st-THN (25.00% tahunan)
25% diperoleh dalam 2nd-THN (6.25% suku tahunan)
25% diperoleh dalam 3rd-THN (6.25% suku tahunan)
25% diperoleh dalam 4th-THN (6.25% suku tahunan)
Cruise has a program called Recurring Liquidity Opportunity (RLO) to give employees liquidity on their private stock which is bought back by General Motors and other partners.