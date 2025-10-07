Direktori Syarikat
Cruise
Cruise Jurutera Kebolehpercayaan Laman Gaji

Pampasan Jurutera Kebolehpercayaan Laman in United States di Cruise berkisar dari $222K seyear untuk L3 hingga $524K seyear untuk L6. Pakej pampasan yearan median in United States berjumlah $365K. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan Cruise. Kemaskini terakhir: 10/7/2025

Purata Tahap
Nama Tahap
Jumlah
Asas
Saham ()
Bonus
L3
Software Engineer(Tahap Permulaan)
$222K
$138K
$55K
$28.8K
L4
Senior Software Engineer I
$290K
$173K
$86.5K
$31K
L5
Senior Software Engineer II
$352K
$195K
$127K
$29.7K
L6
Staff Software Engineer
$524K
$249K
$201K
$73.9K
$160K

Penyerahan Gaji Terkini
Syarikat

Lokasi | Tarikh

Nama Tahap

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Jumlah / Di Syarikat

Jumlah Pampasan

Asas | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Jadual Vesting

25%

THN 1

25%

THN 2

25%

THN 3

25%

THN 4

Jenis Saham
RSU

Di Cruise, RSUs tertakluk kepada jadual vesting 4 tahun:

  • 25% diperoleh dalam 1st-THN (25.00% tahunan)

  • 25% diperoleh dalam 2nd-THN (6.25% suku tahunan)

  • 25% diperoleh dalam 3rd-THN (6.25% suku tahunan)

  • 25% diperoleh dalam 4th-THN (6.25% suku tahunan)

Cruise has a program called Recurring Liquidity Opportunity (RLO) to give employees liquidity on their private stock which is bought back by General Motors and other partners.



Soalan Lazim

Pakej gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Jurutera Kebolehpercayaan Laman di Cruise in United States berada pada jumlah pampasan tahunan $524,309. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di Cruise untuk peranan Jurutera Kebolehpercayaan Laman in United States ialah $308,100.

Sumber Lain