Choco Gaji

Gaji Choco berkisar dari $40,651 dalam jumlah pampasan setahun untuk Jualan di peringkat rendah hingga $158,621 untuk Saintis Data di peringkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpul gaji tanpa nama dan disahkan daripada pekerja semasa dan bekas Choco. Dikemas kini terakhir: 11/18/2025

Jurutera Perisian
Median $110K
Pembangunan Perniagaan
$88.4K
Saintis Data
$159K

Pengurus Produk
Median $92.8K
Perekrut
$95.5K
Jualan
$40.7K
Pengurus Kejuruteraan Perisian
$108K
Soalan Lazim

Peranan dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Choco ialah Saintis Data at the Common Range Average level dengan jumlah pampasan tahunan $158,621. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di Choco ialah $95,545.

