Chipotle Mexican Grill
Chipotle Mexican Grill Gaji

Gaji Chipotle Mexican Grill berkisar dari $30,150 dalam jumlah pampasan setahun untuk Penulis Teknikal di peringkat rendah hingga $156,000 untuk Pengurus Produk di peringkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpul gaji tanpa nama dan disahkan daripada pekerja semasa dan bekas Chipotle Mexican Grill. Dikemas kini terakhir: 11/18/2025

Jurutera Perisian
Median $140K
Perkhidmatan Pelanggan
Median $38K
Pengurus Produk
Median $156K

Penganalisis Kewangan
$74.6K
Ahli Teknologi Maklumat (TM)
$147K
Operasi Pemasaran
$127K
Pengurus Program
$60.3K
Pengurus Projek
$59.7K
Jualan
$129K
Penulis Teknikal
$30.2K
Soalan Lazim

Peranan dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Chipotle Mexican Grill ialah Pengurus Produk dengan jumlah pampasan tahunan $156,000. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di Chipotle Mexican Grill ialah $100,808.

