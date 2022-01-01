Direktori Syarikat
Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A Gaji

Gaji Chick-fil-A berkisar dari $31,200 dalam jumlah pampasan setahun untuk Jualan di peringkat rendah hingga $227,562 untuk Jurutera Perisian di peringkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpul gaji tanpa nama dan disahkan daripada pekerja semasa dan bekas Chick-fil-A. Dikemas kini terakhir: 11/18/2025

Jurutera Perisian
5 $113K
6 $106K
7 $142K
8 $154K
9 $195K
10 $228K

Jurutera Perisian Backend

Jurutera Data

Saintis Data
9 $167K
10 $207K
Perkhidmatan Pelanggan
Median $32K

Jualan
Median $31.2K
Pengurus Kejuruteraan Perisian
Median $225K
Operasi Perniagaan
$184K
Penganalisis Perniagaan
Median $104K
Pembangunan Perniagaan
$79.7K
Penganalisis Data
$101K
Ahli Teknologi Maklumat (TM)
$184K
Pereka Produk
$70.4K
Pengurus Produk
$177K
Pengurus Program
$186K
Pengurus Projek
Median $150K
Soalan Lazim

Peranan dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Chick-fil-A ialah Jurutera Perisian at the 10 level dengan jumlah pampasan tahunan $227,562. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di Chick-fil-A ialah $151,996.

