Chevron Phillips Chemical
Chevron Phillips Chemical Gaji

Gaji Chevron Phillips Chemical berkisar dari $85,706 dalam jumlah pampasan setahun untuk Penganalisis Perniagaan di peringkat rendah hingga $243,775 untuk Ahli Teknologi Maklumat (TM) di peringkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpul gaji tanpa nama dan disahkan daripada pekerja semasa dan bekas Chevron Phillips Chemical. Dikemas kini terakhir: 11/18/2025

Jurutera Perisian
Median $100K
Akauntan
$92.5K
Penganalisis Perniagaan
$85.7K

Jurutera Kimia
$93.5K
Ahli Teknologi Maklumat (TM)
$244K
Cari semua gaji di halaman pampasan atau tambah gaji anda untuk membantu membuka kunci halaman.


Soalan Lazim

Peranan dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Chevron Phillips Chemical ialah Ahli Teknologi Maklumat (TM) at the Common Range Average level dengan jumlah pampasan tahunan $243,775. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di Chevron Phillips Chemical ialah $93,530.

