Direktori Syarikat
Chetu
Bekerja Di Sini? Tuntut Syarikat Anda

Chetu Gaji

Gaji Chetu berkisar dari $1,191 dalam jumlah pampasan setahun untuk Saintis Data di peringkat rendah hingga $149,250 untuk Pengurus Projek di peringkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpul gaji tanpa nama dan disahkan daripada pekerja semasa dan bekas Chetu. Dikemas kini terakhir: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Saintis Data
$1.2K
Pengurus Projek
$149K
Jurutera Perisian
$3.4K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
Pengurus Kejuruteraan Perisian
$146K
Arkitek Penyelesaian
$30.2K
Tiada jawatan anda?

Cari semua gaji di halaman pampasan atau tambah gaji anda untuk membantu membuka kunci halaman.


Soalan Lazim

Peranan dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Chetu ialah Pengurus Projek at the Common Range Average level dengan jumlah pampasan tahunan $149,250. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di Chetu ialah $30,150.

Pekerjaan Pilihan

    Tiada pekerjaan pilihan dijumpai untuk Chetu

Syarikat Berkaitan

  • Snap
  • Airbnb
  • Apple
  • Google
  • Spotify
  • Lihat semua syarikat ➜

Sumber Lain