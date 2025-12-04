Direktori Syarikat
Chainalysis
Pampasan Jurutera Perisian in United States di Chainalysis berkisar dari $197K seyear untuk SWE II hingga $265K seyear untuk Staff SWE. Pakej pampasan yeanan median in United States berjumlah $242K. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan Chainalysis. Kemaskini terakhir: 12/4/2025

Purata Pampasan Mengikut Tahap
SWE II
$197K
$170K
$6.3K
$20.8K
Senior SWE
$250K
$200K
$34.8K
$15.8K
Staff SWE
$265K
$216K
$22.5K
$26K
Gaji Latihan Industri

Jadual Vesting

25%

THN 1

25%

THN 2

25%

THN 3

25%

THN 4

Di Chainalysis, Geran saham/ekuiti tertakluk kepada jadual vesting 4 tahun:

  • 25% diperoleh dalam 1st-THN (25.00% tahunan)

  • 25% diperoleh dalam 2nd-THN (2.08% bulanan)

  • 25% diperoleh dalam 3rd-THN (2.08% bulanan)

  • 25% diperoleh dalam 4th-THN (2.08% bulanan)



Pakej gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Jurutera Perisian di Chainalysis in United States berada pada jumlah pampasan tahunan $299,885. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di Chainalysis untuk peranan Jurutera Perisian in United States ialah $238,000.

