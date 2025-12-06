Direktori Syarikat
Pampasan Arkitek Penyelesaian in Canada di CGI berjumlah CA$141K seyear untuk Solution Architect. Pakej pampasan yearan median in Canada berjumlah CA$142K. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan CGI. Kemaskini terakhir: 12/6/2025

Purata Pampasan Mengikut Tahap
Tambah KompBandingkan Tahap
Nama Tahap
Jumlah
Asas
Saham
Bonus
Associate Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Solution Architect
$102K
$102K
$0
$555
Senior Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Arkitek Awan

Soalan Lazim

Pakej gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Arkitek Penyelesaian di CGI in Canada berada pada jumlah pampasan tahunan CA$163,821. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di CGI untuk peranan Arkitek Penyelesaian in Canada ialah CA$142,411.

