Pakej pampasan Perunding Pengurusan median in Canada di CGI berjumlah CA$90.5K seyear. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan CGI. Kemaskini terakhir: 12/6/2025

Pakej Median
company icon
CGI
Management Consultant
Toronto, ON, Canada
Jumlah setahun
$65.8K
Tahap
L2
Asas
$65.8K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Tahun di syarikat
2 Tahun
Tahun pengalaman
3 Tahun
Apakah tahap kerjaya di CGI?
Tiada gaji dijumpai
Sumbang

Soalan Lazim

Pakej gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Perunding Pengurusan di CGI in Canada berada pada jumlah pampasan tahunan CA$176,592. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di CGI untuk peranan Perunding Pengurusan in Canada ialah CA$94,537.

