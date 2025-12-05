Direktori Syarikat
CGI
CGI Penganalisis Perniagaan Gaji

Pampasan Penganalisis Perniagaan in United States di CGI berkisar dari $64.7K seyear untuk Associate Business Analyst hingga $128K seyear untuk Lead Business Analyst. Pakej pampasan yeanan median in United States berjumlah $90.5K.

Purata Pampasan Mengikut Tahap
Nama Tahap
Jumlah
Asas
Saham
Bonus
Associate Business Analyst
$64.7K
$64.7K
$0
$0
Business Analyst
$91.9K
$91.2K
$0
$700
Senior Business Analyst
$90.7K
$90.7K
$0
$0
Lead Business Analyst
$128K
$127K
$1.7K
$0
Penyerahan Gaji Terkini
Syarikat

Lokasi | Tarikh

Nama Tahap

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Jumlah / Di Syarikat

Jumlah Pampasan

Asas | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Apakah tahap kerjaya di CGI?

Soalan Lazim

Pakej gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Penganalisis Perniagaan di CGI in United States berada pada jumlah pampasan tahunan $128,195. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di CGI untuk peranan Penganalisis Perniagaan in United States ialah $90,000.

