Pakej pampasan Saintis Data median in United States di CGG berjumlah $100K seyear. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan CGG. Kemaskini terakhir: 12/4/2025

Pakej Median
company icon
CGG
Machine Learning Engineer
Houston, TX
Jumlah setahun
$100K
Tahap
Entry
Asas
$95K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$5K
Tahun di syarikat
0 Tahun
Tahun pengalaman
6 Tahun
Apakah tahap kerjaya di CGG?
Soalan Lazim

Pakej gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Saintis Data di CGG in United States berada pada jumlah pampasan tahunan $191,000. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di CGG untuk peranan Saintis Data in United States ialah $99,000.

