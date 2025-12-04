Direktori Syarikat
CFGI
CFGI Akauntan Gaji

Pakej pampasan Akauntan median in United States di CFGI berjumlah $165K seyear. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan CFGI. Kemaskini terakhir: 12/4/2025

Pakej Median
company icon
CFGI
Accountant
Philadelphia, PA
Jumlah setahun
$165K
Tahap
Senior Manager
Asas
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$15K
Tahun di syarikat
3 Tahun
Tahun pengalaman
10 Tahun
Apakah tahap kerjaya di CFGI?
Penyerahan Gaji Terkini
Sumbang

Soalan Lazim

Pakej gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Akauntan di CFGI in United States berada pada jumlah pampasan tahunan $175,000. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di CFGI untuk peranan Akauntan in United States ialah $165,000.

Sumber Lain

