CFBank
    Mengenai

    CFBank delivers comprehensive financial solutions for individuals and businesses through seamless online and in-person banking experiences. Our business services include commercial lending, credit cards, and treasury management, while our dedicated non-profit banking program supports organizations making a difference. With convenient locations and robust digital tools, we combine innovative technology with personalized service to help our customers achieve their financial goals. Banking reimagined—where community values meet modern convenience.

    cf.bank
    Laman Web
    1892
    Tahun Ditubuhkan
    160
    Bilangan Pekerja
    Ibu Pejabat

