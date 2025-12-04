Direktori Syarikat
CERN
CERN Saintis Data Gaji

Pakej pampasan Saintis Data median in Switzerland di CERN berjumlah CHF 62K seyear. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan CERN. Kemaskini terakhir: 12/4/2025

Pakej Median
company icon
CERN
Junior Fellow
Geneva, GE, Switzerland
Jumlah setahun
$76.6K
Tahap
L2
Asas
$76.6K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Tahun di syarikat
3 Tahun
Tahun pengalaman
3 Tahun
Apakah tahap kerjaya di CERN?
Penyerahan Gaji Terkini
Syarikat

Lokasi | Tarikh

Nama Tahap

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Jumlah / Di Syarikat

Jumlah Pampasan

Asas | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Tiada gaji dijumpai
Soalan Lazim

Pakej gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Saintis Data di CERN in Switzerland berada pada jumlah pampasan tahunan CHF 88,597. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di CERN untuk peranan Saintis Data in Switzerland ialah CHF 61,971.

Sumber Lain

