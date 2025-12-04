Direktori Syarikat
Cerence Pengurus Program Teknikal Gaji

Pakej pampasan Pengurus Program Teknikal median in Canada di Cerence berjumlah CA$121K seyear. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan Cerence. Kemaskini terakhir: 12/4/2025

Pakej Median
company icon
Cerence
Senior Project Manager
Montreal, QC, Canada
Jumlah setahun
$87.7K
Tahap
-
Asas
$87.7K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Tahun di syarikat
1 Tahun
Tahun pengalaman
13 Tahun
Apakah tahap kerjaya di Cerence?
Penyerahan Gaji Terkini
TambahTambah KompTambah Pampasan

Syarikat

Lokasi | Tarikh

Nama Tahap

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Jumlah / Di Syarikat

Jumlah Pampasan

Asas | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Tiada gaji dijumpai
Soalan Lazim

Pakej gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Pengurus Program Teknikal di Cerence in Canada berada pada jumlah pampasan tahunan CA$144,701. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di Cerence untuk peranan Pengurus Program Teknikal in Canada ialah CA$115,726.

Pekerjaan Pilihan

    Tiada pekerjaan pilihan dijumpai untuk Cerence

Sumber Lain

