Pampasan Jurutera Perkakasan in United States di Cerebras Systems berjumlah $200K seyear untuk L5. Pakej pampasan yearan median in United States berjumlah $188K. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan Cerebras Systems. Kemaskini terakhir: 12/4/2025
Nama Tahap
Jumlah
Asas
Saham
Bonus
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
$200K
$200K
$0
$0
Syarikat
Nama Tahap
Tahun Pengalaman
Jumlah Pampasan
|Tiada gaji dijumpai
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
THN 1
25%
THN 2
25%
THN 3
25%
THN 4
Di Cerebras Systems, Geran saham/ekuiti tertakluk kepada jadual vesting 4 tahun:
25% diperoleh dalam 1st-THN (25.00% tahunan)
25% diperoleh dalam 2nd-THN (2.08% bulanan)
25% diperoleh dalam 3rd-THN (2.08% bulanan)
25% diperoleh dalam 4th-THN (2.08% bulanan)
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/cerebras-systems/salaries/hardware-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.