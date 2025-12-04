Direktori Syarikat
Cerebras Systems Jurutera Perkakasan Gaji

Pampasan Jurutera Perkakasan in United States di Cerebras Systems berjumlah $200K seyear untuk L5. Pakej pampasan yearan median in United States berjumlah $188K. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan Cerebras Systems. Kemaskini terakhir: 12/4/2025

Purata Pampasan Mengikut Tahap
Nama Tahap
Jumlah
Asas
Saham
Bonus
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
$200K
$200K
$0
$0
Penyerahan Gaji Terkini
Syarikat

Lokasi | Tarikh

Nama Tahap

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Jumlah / Di Syarikat

Jumlah Pampasan

Asas | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Jadual Vesting

25%

THN 1

25%

THN 2

25%

THN 3

25%

THN 4

Di Cerebras Systems, Geran saham/ekuiti tertakluk kepada jadual vesting 4 tahun:

  • 25% diperoleh dalam 1st-THN (25.00% tahunan)

  • 25% diperoleh dalam 2nd-THN (2.08% bulanan)

  • 25% diperoleh dalam 3rd-THN (2.08% bulanan)

  • 25% diperoleh dalam 4th-THN (2.08% bulanan)



Soalan Lazim

Pakej gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Jurutera Perkakasan di Cerebras Systems in United States berada pada jumlah pampasan tahunan $200,000. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di Cerebras Systems untuk peranan Jurutera Perkakasan in United States ialah $188,000.

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/cerebras-systems/salaries/hardware-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.