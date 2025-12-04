Direktori Syarikat
Cepheid
Bekerja Di Sini? Tuntut Syarikat Anda
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gaji
  • Jurutera Mekanikal

  • Semua Gaji Jurutera Mekanikal

Cepheid Jurutera Mekanikal Gaji

Pakej pampasan Jurutera Mekanikal median in United States di Cepheid berjumlah $140K seyear. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan Cepheid. Kemaskini terakhir: 12/4/2025

Pakej Median
company icon
Cepheid
Mechanical Engineer
Sunnyvale, CA
Jumlah setahun
$140K
Tahap
P3
Asas
$140K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Tahun di syarikat
2 Tahun
Tahun pengalaman
3 Tahun
Apakah tahap kerjaya di Cepheid?
Penyerahan Gaji Terkini
TambahTambah KompTambah Pampasan

Syarikat

Lokasi | Tarikh

Nama Tahap

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Jumlah / Di Syarikat

Jumlah Pampasan

Asas | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Tiada gaji dijumpai
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksport DataLihat Pekerjaan Terbuka

Sumbang

Dapatkan Gaji Disahkan dalam Peti Masuk Anda

Langgan untuk disahkan Jurutera Mekanikal tawaran.Anda akan menerima pecahan butiran pampasan melalui e-mel. Ketahui Lebih Lanjut

Laman web ini dilindungi oleh reCAPTCHA dan Dasar Privasi dan Syarat Perkhidmatan Gugel terpakai.

Jawatan Termasuk

Hantar Jawatan Baharu

Jurutera Pembuatan

Soalan Lazim

Pakej gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Jurutera Mekanikal di Cepheid in United States berada pada jumlah pampasan tahunan $165,000. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di Cepheid untuk peranan Jurutera Mekanikal in United States ialah $146,000.

Pekerjaan Pilihan

    Tiada pekerjaan pilihan dijumpai untuk Cepheid

Syarikat Berkaitan

  • Asure Software
  • 2U
  • Omnicell
  • Agilent Technologies
  • Envestnet
  • Lihat semua syarikat ➜

Sumber Lain

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/cepheid/salaries/mechanical-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.