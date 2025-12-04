Direktori Syarikat
Centric Software
Bekerja Di Sini? Tuntut Syarikat Anda
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gaji
  • Pereka Produk

  • Semua Gaji Pereka Produk

Centric Software Pereka Produk Gaji

Pakej pampasan Pereka Produk median in United States di Centric Software berjumlah $150K seyear. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan Centric Software. Kemaskini terakhir: 12/4/2025

Pakej Median
company icon
Centric Software
UX Designer
Campbell, CA
Jumlah setahun
$150K
Tahap
-
Asas
$140K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$10K
Tahun di syarikat
3 Tahun
Tahun pengalaman
4 Tahun
Apakah tahap kerjaya di Centric Software?
Penyerahan Gaji Terkini
TambahTambah KompTambah Pampasan

Syarikat

Lokasi | Tarikh

Nama Tahap

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Jumlah / Di Syarikat

Jumlah Pampasan

Asas | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Tiada gaji dijumpai
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksport DataLihat Pekerjaan Terbuka

Sumbang

Dapatkan Gaji Disahkan dalam Peti Masuk Anda

Langgan untuk disahkan Pereka Produk tawaran.Anda akan menerima pecahan butiran pampasan melalui e-mel. Ketahui Lebih Lanjut

Laman web ini dilindungi oleh reCAPTCHA dan Dasar Privasi dan Syarat Perkhidmatan Gugel terpakai.

Soalan Lazim

Pakej gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Pereka Produk di Centric Software in United States berada pada jumlah pampasan tahunan $195,000. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di Centric Software untuk peranan Pereka Produk in United States ialah $150,000.

Pekerjaan Pilihan

    Tiada pekerjaan pilihan dijumpai untuk Centric Software

Syarikat Berkaitan

  • Uber
  • PayPal
  • LinkedIn
  • Pinterest
  • Airbnb
  • Lihat semua syarikat ➜

Sumber Lain

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/centric-software/salaries/product-designer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.