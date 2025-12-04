Direktori Syarikat
Centre for Development of Telematics
Pakej pampasan Jurutera Perkakasan median in India di Centre for Development of Telematics berjumlah ₹1.94M seyear. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan Centre for Development of Telematics. Kemaskini terakhir: 12/4/2025

Pakej Median
company icon
Centre for Development of Telematics
Research Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Jumlah setahun
$22K
Tahap
E2
Asas
$22K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Tahun di syarikat
5 Tahun
Tahun pengalaman
5 Tahun
Apakah tahap kerjaya di Centre for Development of Telematics?
Penyerahan Gaji Terkini
Syarikat

Lokasi | Tarikh

Nama Tahap

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Jumlah / Di Syarikat

Jumlah Pampasan

Asas | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Soalan Lazim

Pakej gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Jurutera Perkakasan di Centre for Development of Telematics in India berada pada jumlah pampasan tahunan ₹2,113,060. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di Centre for Development of Telematics untuk peranan Jurutera Perkakasan in India ialah ₹1,935,796.

Sumber Lain

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/centre-for-development-of-telematics/salaries/hardware-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.