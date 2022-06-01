Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Gaji

Gaji Centers for Disease Control and Prevention berkisar dari $111,000 dalam jumlah pampasan setahun untuk Saintis Data di peringkat rendah hingga $195,975 untuk Penyelidik UX di peringkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpul gaji tanpa nama dan disahkan daripada pekerja semasa dan bekas Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Dikemas kini terakhir: 9/10/2025
OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed
We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:
In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...
Cari semua gaji di halaman pampasan atau tambah gaji anda untuk membantu membuka kunci halaman.