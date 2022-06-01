Direktori Syarikat
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Gaji

Gaji Centers for Disease Control and Prevention berkisar dari $111,000 dalam jumlah pampasan setahun untuk Saintis Data di peringkat rendah hingga $195,975 untuk Penyelidik UX di peringkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpul gaji tanpa nama dan disahkan daripada pekerja semasa dan bekas Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Dikemas kini terakhir: 9/10/2025

$160K

Saintis Data
Median $111K

Informatik Kesihatan

Economist
Median $140K
Pakar Teknologi Maklumat (TM)
$133K

Pengurus Projek
$149K
Penyelidik UX
$196K
Soalan Lazim

Peranan dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ialah Penyelidik UX at the Common Range Average level dengan jumlah pampasan tahunan $195,975. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ialah $140,000.

