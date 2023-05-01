Direktori Syarikat
Center for Disability Services
Bekerja Di Sini? Tuntut Syarikat Anda
Pandangan Utama
  • Sumbangkan sesuatu yang unik tentang Center for Disability Services yang mungkin membantu orang lain (contoh: tips temu duga, memilih pasukan, budaya unik, dll).
    • Mengenai

    The Center for Disability Services is a provider of programs and services for individuals with disabilities in upstate New York. They offer comprehensive health care, residential services, education, adult programming, service coordination, and skilled nursing care. They also have a commercial printing, inserting, and mailing operation that employs over 200 individuals with disabilities. The Center has a Foundation that supports necessary services not funded by other sources. Their annual budget is approximately $129 million dollars and they employ over 2,700 workers in over 80 locations.

    cfdsny.org
    Laman Web
    1900
    Tahun Ditubuhkan
    3,001
    Bilangan Pekerja
    Ibu Pejabat

    Dapatkan Gaji Disahkan dalam Peti Masuk Anda

    Langgan untuk disahkan tawaran.Anda akan menerima pecahan butiran pampasan melalui e-mel. Ketahui Lebih Lanjut

    Laman web ini dilindungi oleh reCAPTCHA dan Dasar Privasi dan Syarat Perkhidmatan Gugel terpakai.

    Pekerjaan Pilihan

      Tiada pekerjaan pilihan dijumpai untuk Center for Disability Services

    Syarikat Berkaitan

    • Dropbox
    • Netflix
    • Flipkart
    • Pinterest
    • Roblox
    • Lihat semua syarikat ➜

    Sumber Lain