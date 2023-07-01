Direktori Syarikat
Capital Technology Group
Bekerja Di Sini? Tuntut Syarikat Anda
Pandangan Utama
  • Sumbangkan sesuatu yang unik tentang Capital Technology Group yang mungkin membantu orang lain (contoh: tips temu duga, memilih pasukan, budaya unik, dll).
    • Mengenai

    Capital Technology Group is a consulting company that offers technical leadership and expertise in various business needs and information technologies. They specialize in enterprise architecture, application integration, custom application development, big data, and search. With a team of experienced consultants, they manage the entire software development lifecycle, from understanding business requirements to delivering high-quality software. They have been serving government and commercial clients in the Washington, DC area since 2010.

    capitaltg.com
    Laman Web
    2010
    Tahun Ditubuhkan
    60
    Bilangan Pekerja
    $10M-$50M
    Anggaran Hasil
    Ibu Pejabat

    Dapatkan Gaji Disahkan dalam Peti Masuk Anda

    Langgan untuk disahkan tawaran.Anda akan menerima pecahan butiran pampasan melalui e-mel. Ketahui Lebih Lanjut

    Laman web ini dilindungi oleh reCAPTCHA dan Dasar Privasi dan Syarat Perkhidmatan Gugel terpakai.

    Pekerjaan Pilihan

      Tiada pekerjaan pilihan dijumpai untuk Capital Technology Group

    Syarikat Berkaitan

    • Lyft
    • Intuit
    • Airbnb
    • Tesla
    • DoorDash
    • Lihat semua syarikat ➜

    Sumber Lain