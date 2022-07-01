Direktori Syarikat
Capital Rx
Bekerja di sini? Tuntut Syarikat Anda
Wawasan Teratas
  • Sumbangkan sesuatu yang unik tentang Capital Rx yang mungkin berguna untuk orang lain (cth. tips temu duga, pemilihan pasukan, budaya unik, dll.).
    • Mengenai

    Capital Rx is built around the mission of changing the way prescription drugs are priced and patients are serviced. A health technology company daring to reimagine the pharmacy benefits industry, Capital Rx is executing on that mission through its Clearinghouse Model® - the first equitable framework for drug pricing. Capital Rx’s enterprise pharmacy platform, JUDI™, connects every aspect of the pharmacy ecosystem in one platform, enabling patient engagement, and increasing efficiency to achieve the highest standards of clinical care. For more information, visit www.cap-rx.com.

    https://cap-rx.com
    Laman Web
    2017
    Tahun Ditubuhkan
    330
    # Pekerja
    $10M-$50M
    Anggaran Pendapatan
    Ibu Pejabat

    Dapatkan Gaji Disahkan dalam Peti Masuk Anda

    Langgan tawaran disahkan.Anda akan mendapat pecahan butiran pampasan melalui e-mel. Ketahui Lebih Lanjut

    Laman ini dilindungi oleh reCAPTCHA dan terpakai Dasar Privasi dan Syarat Perkhidmatan .

    Pekerjaan Pilihan

      Tiada pekerjaan pilihan ditemui untuk Capital Rx

    Syarikat Berkaitan

    • Snap
    • Amazon
    • Roblox
    • DoorDash
    • Uber
    • Lihat semua syarikat ➜

    Sumber Lain