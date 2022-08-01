Direktori Syarikat
Campus First
    • Mengenai

    Driven by innovation, Campus First is a boutique development and management firm that’s dedicated to reinventing the student housing experience. With in-depth knowledge of today’s student housing market, this full-service management company caters to the needs of individual communities, including students and parents alike. From world-class amenities to securing the perfect location, every property in the Campus First portfolio offers students an exciting opportunity to live life to the fullest, all the while giving them the space and the means to excel in an academic environment.

    campus1st.com
    Laman Web
    2014
    Tahun Ditubuhkan
    45
    # Pekerja
    $1M-$10M
    Anggaran Pendapatan
    Ibu Pejabat

