Bungie
Bungie Gaji

Gaji Bungie berkisar dari $108,455 dalam jumlah pampasan setahun untuk Cybersecurity Analyst di peringkat rendah hingga $285,420 untuk Pemasaran di peringkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpul gaji tanpa nama dan disahkan daripada pekerja semasa dan bekas Bungie. Dikemas kini terakhir: 10/10/2025

$160K

Jurutera Perisian
Median $163K

Jurutera Perisian Permainan Video

Sumber Manusia
$187K
Pemasaran
$285K

Pengurus Produk
$249K
Perekrut
$191K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$108K
Pengurus Program Teknikal
$143K
Tiada jawatan anda?

Cari semua gaji di halaman pampasan atau tambah gaji anda untuk membantu membuka kunci halaman.


Soalan Lazim

Peranan dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Bungie ialah Pemasaran at the Common Range Average level dengan jumlah pampasan tahunan $285,420. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di Bungie ialah $186,930.

Sumber Lain