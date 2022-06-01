Direktori Syarikat
Buckman
    • Mengenai

    Buckman is completely committed to helping our customers succeed, regardless of the challenges facing them, the industry they operate in or their location in the world. To fulfill that commitment, we surround our rigorously trained industry experts with the highest-quality chemicals, the latest smart technology and advanced data analysis. All focused on helping your operation improve productivity, increase profitability, and ensure safety, compliance and sustainability. That’s more than chemistry. That’s Chemistry, connected.

    buckman.com
    Laman Web
    1945
    Tahun Ditubuhkan
    1,750
    Bilangan Pekerja
    $500M-$1B
    Anggaran Hasil
    Ibu Pejabat

