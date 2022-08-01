Direktori Syarikat
Braves Technologies
    • Mengenai

    Founded in 2003, Braves Technologies, LLC, is a multi-faceted I.T. services provider situated in Atlanta, Georgia, serving clients domestically and abroad. Our international reach is made possible by our extensive global network of professionals.Braves is helping global technology companies incubate their dedicated offshore software development teams in India. Our proven Recruitment and People Management processes have been instrumental in clients scaling their teams and expanding their business globally.We have offices in Atlanta, Georgia, and Pune, India, serving clients domestically and abroad.

    http://www.bravestechnologies.com
    Laman Web
    2003
    Tahun Ditubuhkan
    75
    Bilangan Pekerja
    $10M-$50M
    Anggaran Hasil
    Ibu Pejabat

    Sumber Lain