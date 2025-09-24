Direktori Syarikat
Bosch Global
Bekerja Di Sini? Tuntut Syarikat Anda
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gaji
  • Information Technologist (IT)

  • Semua Gaji Information Technologist (IT)

Bosch Global Information Technologist (IT) Gaji

Pakej pampasan Information Technologist (IT) median di Bosch Global berjumlah €88.5K seyear. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan Bosch Global. Kemaskini terakhir: 9/24/2025

Pakej Median
company icon
Bosch Global
Software Engineer
hidden
Jumlah setahun
€88.5K
Tahap
hidden
Asas
€88.5K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Tahun di syarikat
5-10 Tahun
Tahun pengalaman
11+ Tahun
Apakah tahap kerjaya di Bosch Global?

€142K

Dibayar Setimpal, Bukan Dipermainkan

Kami telah merundingkan ribuan tawaran dan kerap mencapai peningkatan €26.7K+ (kadang kala €267K+). Dapatkan gaji anda dirundingkan atau resume anda disemak oleh pakar sebenar - perekrut yang melakukannya setiap hari.

Penyerahan Gaji Terkini
TambahTambah KompTambah Pampasan

Syarikat

Lokasi | Tarikh

Nama Tahap

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Jumlah / Di Syarikat

Jumlah Pampasan

Asas | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Tiada gaji dijumpai
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksport DataLihat Pekerjaan Terbuka

Sumbang

Dapatkan Gaji Disahkan dalam Peti Masuk Anda

Langgan untuk disahkan Information Technologist (IT) tawaran.Anda akan menerima pecahan butiran pampasan melalui e-mel. Ketahui Lebih Lanjut

Laman web ini dilindungi oleh reCAPTCHA dan Dasar Privasi dan Syarat Perkhidmatan Gugel terpakai.

Soalan Lazim

Pakej gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk jobFamilies.Information Technologist (IT) di Bosch Global berada pada jumlah pampasan tahunan €125,349. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di Bosch Global untuk peranan jobFamilies.Information Technologist (IT) ialah €88,531.

Pekerjaan Pilihan

    Tiada pekerjaan pilihan dijumpai untuk Bosch Global

Syarikat Berkaitan

  • Netrix
  • Huawei
  • Celonis
  • GFT Group
  • Cradlepoint
  • Lihat semua syarikat ➜

Sumber Lain