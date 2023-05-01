Direktori Syarikat
Blackline Safety
Bekerja Di Sini? Tuntut Syarikat Anda
Pandangan Utama
  • Sumbangkan sesuatu yang unik tentang Blackline Safety yang mungkin membantu orang lain (contoh: tips temu duga, memilih pasukan, budaya unik, dll).
    • Mengenai

    Blackline Safety Corp. develops and markets worker safety monitoring products and services globally. Its products include safety wearables, cloud-connected area monitors, lone worker monitoring solutions, and gas sensors. The company also offers cloud-hosted live safety monitoring portals, data analytics packages, and location technology. It serves various industries, including oil and gas, renewable energy, hazmat and fire response, and construction. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

    blacklinesafety.com
    Laman Web
    2004
    Tahun Ditubuhkan
    481
    Bilangan Pekerja
    $50M-$100M
    Anggaran Hasil
    Ibu Pejabat

    Pekerjaan Pilihan

      Tiada pekerjaan pilihan dijumpai untuk Blackline Safety

    Sumber Lain