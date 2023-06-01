Direktori Syarikat
Bitvavo
Bitvavo Gaji

Julat gaji Bitvavo adalah dari $77,652 dalam pampasan total tahunan untuk Saintis Data di hujung bawah hingga $137,703 untuk Pengurus Projek di hujung atas. Levels.fyi mengumpul gaji tanpa nama dan disahkan daripada pekerja semasa dan bekas pekerja Bitvavo. Terakhir dikemas kini: 8/25/2025

$160K

Jurutera Perisian
Median $104K

Jurutera Perisian Backend

Saintis Data
$77.7K
Pengurus Produk
$130K

Pengurus Projek
$138K
Soalan Lazim

The highest paying role reported at Bitvavo is Pengurus Projek at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $137,703. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bitvavo is $117,110.

