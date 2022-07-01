Direktori Syarikat
Bishop Fox
Bishop Fox Gaji

Gaji Bishop Fox berkisar dari $106,530 dalam jumlah pampasan setahun untuk Information Technologist (IT) di peringkat rendah hingga $225,500 untuk Jurutera Perisian di peringkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpul gaji tanpa nama dan disahkan daripada pekerja semasa dan bekas Bishop Fox. Dikemas kini terakhir: 10/9/2025

$160K

Jurutera Perisian
Median $226K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $205K
Information Technologist (IT)
$107K

Soalan Lazim

Peranan dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Bishop Fox ialah Jurutera Perisian dengan jumlah pampasan tahunan $225,500. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di Bishop Fox ialah $205,000.

Sumber Lain