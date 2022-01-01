Direktori Syarikat
Bio-Techne
Bekerja Di Sini? Tuntut Syarikat Anda

Bio-Techne Gaji

Gaji Bio-Techne berkisar dari $84,000 dalam jumlah pampasan setahun untuk Jurutera Perisian di peringkat rendah hingga $157,785 untuk Jurutera Mekanikal di peringkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpul gaji tanpa nama dan disahkan daripada pekerja semasa dan bekas Bio-Techne. Dikemas kini terakhir: 10/9/2025

$160K

Dibayar Setimpal, Bukan Dipermainkan

Kami telah merundingkan ribuan tawaran dan kerap mencapai peningkatan $30K+ (kadang kala $300K+). Dapatkan gaji anda dirundingkan atau resume anda disemak oleh pakar sebenar - perekrut yang melakukannya setiap hari.

Jurutera Perisian
Median $84K
Saintis Data
$121K
Jurutera Mekanikal
$158K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

45 18
45 18
Pengurus Program
$121K
Tiada jawatan anda?

Cari semua gaji di halaman pampasan atau tambah gaji anda untuk membantu membuka kunci halaman.


Soalan Lazim

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Bio-Techne adalah Jurutera Mekanikal at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan $157,785. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Bio-Techne adalah $120,747.

Pekerjaan Pilihan

    Tiada pekerjaan pilihan dijumpai untuk Bio-Techne

Syarikat Berkaitan

  • Cerner
  • EPAM Systems
  • Northrop Grumman
  • Honeywell
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Lihat semua syarikat ➜

Sumber Lain