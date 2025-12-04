Direktori Syarikat
Berkeley Lab
  • Gaji
  • Postdoc

  • Semua Gaji Postdoc

Berkeley Lab Postdoc Gaji

Pakej pampasan Postdoc median in United States di Berkeley Lab berjumlah $78K seyear. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan Berkeley Lab. Kemaskini terakhir: 12/4/2025

Pakej Median
company icon
Berkeley Lab
PostDoc
Berkeley, CA
Jumlah setahun
$78K
Tahap
L4
Asas
$78K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Tahun di syarikat
2 Tahun
Tahun pengalaman
12 Tahun
Apakah tahap kerjaya di Berkeley Lab?
Penyerahan Gaji Terkini
Syarikat

Lokasi | Tarikh

Nama Tahap

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Jumlah / Di Syarikat

Jumlah Pampasan

Asas | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Sumbang

Soalan Lazim

Pakej gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Postdoc di Berkeley Lab in United States berada pada jumlah pampasan tahunan $99,852. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di Berkeley Lab untuk peranan Postdoc in United States ialah $78,000.

Sumber Lain

