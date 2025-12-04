Direktori Syarikat
Pakej pampasan Jualan median in United States di Bentley Systems berjumlah $100K seyear. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan Bentley Systems. Kemaskini terakhir: 12/4/2025

Pakej Median
company icon
Bentley Systems
Sales Engineer
Austin, TX
Jumlah setahun
$60K
Tahap
L1
Asas
$60K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Tahun di syarikat
2 Tahun
Tahun pengalaman
2 Tahun
Penyerahan Gaji Terkini
Syarikat

Lokasi | Tarikh

Nama Tahap

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Jumlah / Di Syarikat

Jumlah Pampasan

Asas | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Tiada gaji dijumpai
Sumbang

Soalan Lazim

Pakej gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Jualan di Bentley Systems in United States berada pada jumlah pampasan tahunan $150,000. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di Bentley Systems untuk peranan Jualan in United States ialah $60,000.

Sumber Lain

