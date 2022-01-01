Direktori Syarikat
Bentley Systems
Bentley Systems Gaji

Gaji Bentley Systems berkisar dari $8,861 dalam jumlah pampasan setahun untuk Penulis Teknikal di peringkat rendah hingga $112,435 untuk Pengurus Kejuruteraan Perisian di peringkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpul gaji tanpa nama dan disahkan daripada pekerja semasa dan bekas Bentley Systems. Dikemas kini terakhir: 8/26/2025

$160K

Jurutera Perisian
Median $88.7K

Jurutera Perisian Full-Stack

Jualan
Median $100K
Khidmat Pelanggan
$49K

Saintis Data
$90.5K
Perunding Pengurusan
$50.6K
Pemasaran
$78.6K
Jurutera Mekanikal
$25.5K
Pereka Produk
$64.3K
Pengurus Produk
$99.2K
Pengurus Projek
$108K
Penganalisis Keselamatan Siber
$99.5K
Pengurus Kejuruteraan Perisian
$112K
Penulis Teknikal
$8.9K
Soalan Lazim

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Bentley Systems és Pengurus Kejuruteraan Perisian at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $112,435. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Bentley Systems és $88,740.

Sumber Lain