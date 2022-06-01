Direktori Syarikat
BenQ
BenQ Gaji

Julat gaji BenQ adalah dari $21,449 dalam pampasan total tahunan untuk Pengurus Produk di hujung bawah hingga $32,017 untuk Penganalisis Perniagaan di hujung atas. Levels.fyi mengumpul gaji tanpa nama dan disahkan daripada pekerja semasa dan bekas pekerja BenQ. Terakhir dikemas kini: 8/26/2025

$160K

Jurutera Perisian
Median $32K
Penganalisis Perniagaan
$32K
Pembangunan Perniagaan
$25.8K

Pengurus Produk
$21.4K
Cari semua gaji di halaman pampasan atau tambah gaji anda untuk membantu membuka kunci halaman.


Soalan Lazim

Peranan dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di BenQ ialah Penganalisis Perniagaan at the Common Range Average level dengan pampasan total tahunan sebanyak $32,017. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang potensi pampasan saham dan bonus.
Pampasan total tahunan median yang dilaporkan di BenQ ialah $28,910.

