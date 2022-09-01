Direktori Syarikat
Bending Spoons
Bending Spoons Gaji

Gaji Bending Spoons berkisar dari $55,272 dalam jumlah pampasan setahun untuk Pemasaran di peringkat rendah hingga $154,372 untuk Saintis Data di peringkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpul gaji tanpa nama dan disahkan daripada pekerja semasa dan bekas Bending Spoons. Dikemas kini terakhir: 8/26/2025

$160K

Jurutera Perisian
Median $83.8K

Jurutera Perisian Backend

Penganalisis Perniagaan
$71.3K
Penganalisis Data
$65.6K

Saintis Data
$154K
Pemasaran
$55.3K
Pengurus Produk
$59.7K
Perekrut
$86K
Soalan Lazim

The highest paying role reported at Bending Spoons is Saintis Data at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $154,372. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bending Spoons is $71,324.

Sumber Lain