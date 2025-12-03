Direktori Syarikat
BEN
Bekerja Di Sini? Tuntut Syarikat Anda
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gaji
  • Jurutera Perisian

  • Semua Gaji Jurutera Perisian

BEN Jurutera Perisian Gaji

Pakej pampasan Jurutera Perisian median in United States di BEN berjumlah $182K seyear. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan BEN. Kemaskini terakhir: 12/3/2025

Pakej Median
company icon
BEN
Software Engineer
hidden
Jumlah setahun
$182K
Tahap
L3
Asas
$165K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$16.5K
Tahun di syarikat
0-1 Tahun
Tahun pengalaman
0-1 Tahun
Apakah tahap kerjaya di BEN?
Penyerahan Gaji Terkini
TambahTambah KompTambah Pampasan

Syarikat

Lokasi | Tarikh

Nama Tahap

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Jumlah / Di Syarikat

Jumlah Pampasan

Asas | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Tiada gaji dijumpai
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksport DataLihat Pekerjaan Terbuka
Gaji Latihan Industri

Sumbang

Dapatkan Gaji Disahkan dalam Peti Masuk Anda

Langgan untuk disahkan Jurutera Perisian tawaran.Anda akan menerima pecahan butiran pampasan melalui e-mel. Ketahui Lebih Lanjut

Laman web ini dilindungi oleh reCAPTCHA dan Dasar Privasi dan Syarat Perkhidmatan Gugel terpakai.

Soalan Lazim

Pakej gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Jurutera Perisian di BEN in United States berada pada jumlah pampasan tahunan $242,000. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di BEN untuk peranan Jurutera Perisian in United States ialah $181,500.

Pekerjaan Pilihan

    Tiada pekerjaan pilihan dijumpai untuk BEN

Syarikat Berkaitan

  • Abstract
  • Intersection
  • Intermedia
  • Mozilla
  • Genentech
  • Lihat semua syarikat ➜

Sumber Lain

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/ben/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.