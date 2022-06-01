Direktori Syarikat
Beekeeper
Beekeeper Gaji

Julat gaji Beekeeper adalah dari $121,787 dalam pampasan total tahunan untuk Jurutera Perisian di hujung bawah hingga $294,000 untuk Pereka Produk di hujung atas. Levels.fyi mengumpul gaji tanpa nama dan disahkan daripada pekerja semasa dan bekas pekerja Beekeeper. Terakhir dikemas kini: 8/25/2025

$160K

Saintis Data
$135K
Pereka Produk
$294K
Jurutera Perisian
$122K

Soalan Lazim

Peranan dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Beekeeper ialah Pereka Produk at the Common Range Average level dengan pampasan total tahunan sebanyak $294,000. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang potensi pampasan saham dan bonus.
Pampasan total tahunan median yang dilaporkan di Beekeeper ialah $135,256.

