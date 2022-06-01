Direktori Syarikat
Bechtle
Bechtle Gaji

Julat gaji Bechtle adalah dari $45,097 dalam pampasan total tahunan untuk Jurutera Kawalan di hujung bawah hingga $182,910 untuk Arkitek Penyelesaian di hujung atas. Levels.fyi mengumpul gaji tanpa nama dan disahkan daripada pekerja semasa dan bekas pekerja Bechtle. Terakhir dikemas kini: 8/25/2025

$160K

Jurutera Perisian
Median $88.5K

Jurutera Perisian Full-Stack

Jurutera Kawalan
$45.1K
Ahli Teknologi Maklumat (IT)
$70.8K

Pemasaran
$146K
Pemerkasaan Jualan
$69K
Arkitek Penyelesaian
$183K
Soalan Lazim

Peranan dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Bechtle ialah Arkitek Penyelesaian at the Common Range Average level dengan pampasan total tahunan sebanyak $182,910. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang potensi pampasan saham dan bonus.
Pampasan total tahunan median yang dilaporkan di Bechtle ialah $79,681.

