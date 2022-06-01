Direktori Syarikat
Beamery
Beamery Gaji

Julat gaji Beamery adalah dari $68,805 dalam pampasan total tahunan untuk Pereka Produk di hujung bawah hingga $199,995 untuk Jurutera Jualan di hujung atas. Levels.fyi mengumpul gaji tanpa nama dan disahkan daripada pekerja semasa dan bekas pekerja Beamery. Terakhir dikemas kini: 8/25/2025

$160K

Jurutera Perisian
Median $116K

Jurutera Perisian Backend

Jurutera Perisian Full-Stack

Kejayaan Pelanggan
$142K
Sumber Manusia
$131K

Pereka Produk
$68.8K
Pengurus Produk
$76.6K
Pengambilan Pekerja
$97.8K
Jurutera Jualan
$200K
Pengurus Kejuruteraan Perisian
$151K
Penyelidik UX
$88.9K
Soalan Lazim

Peranan dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Beamery ialah Jurutera Jualan at the Common Range Average level dengan pampasan total tahunan sebanyak $199,995. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang potensi pampasan saham dan bonus.
Pampasan total tahunan median yang dilaporkan di Beamery ialah $116,390.

