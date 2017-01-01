Direktori Syarikat
    Beamer is a no-code product communication platform. With Beamer Changelos, NPS and Feedback we open a two-way communication channel for user learning and product feedback. Updates from Beamer's platform are unobtrusive, tailored to the customer's needs and available right within the app. Our mission is to help companies all across the globe build better products! Beamer is easy to install and requires no coding knowledge. Just plug in the Beamer script and go. It's a must-have for the Product teams.

    getbeamer.com
    Laman Web
    2017
    Tahun Ditubuhkan
    56
    Bilangan Pekerja
    Ibu Pejabat

    Sumber Lain