Basis Technologies
Basis Technologies Gaji

Gaji Basis Technologies berkisar dari $70,853 dalam jumlah pampasan setahun untuk Pemasaran di peringkat rendah hingga $242,661 untuk Pengurus Produk di peringkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpul gaji tanpa nama dan disahkan daripada pekerja semasa dan bekas Basis Technologies. Dikemas kini terakhir: 10/10/2025

$160K

Jurutera Perisian
Median $96K
Penganalisis Data
$95.9K
Saintis Data
$73.4K

Pemasaran
$70.9K
Pengurus Produk
$243K
Perekrut
$88.4K
Jualan
$209K
Pengurus Kejuruteraan Perisian
$220K
Tiada jawatan anda?

Cari semua gaji di halaman pampasan atau tambah gaji anda untuk membantu membuka kunci halaman.


Soalan Lazim

Peranan dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Basis Technologies ialah Pengurus Produk at the Common Range Average level dengan jumlah pampasan tahunan $242,661. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di Basis Technologies ialah $95,938.

