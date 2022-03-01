Direktori Syarikat
Banner Health
Banner Health Gaji

Gaji Banner Health berkisar dari $63,700 dalam jumlah pampasan setahun untuk Pembantu Pentadbiran di peringkat rendah hingga $144,275 untuk Doktor di peringkat tinggi.

Pereka Produk
Median $90.5K
Pembantu Pentadbiran
$63.7K
Penganalisis Data
$65.3K

Perunding Pengurusan
$101K
Doktor
$144K
Pengurus Produk
$105K
Jurutera Perisian
$68.6K
Soalan Lazim

Peranan dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Banner Health ialah Doktor at the Common Range Average level dengan jumlah pampasan tahunan $144,275. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di Banner Health ialah $90,480.

