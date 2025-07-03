Direktori Syarikat
Bank of England
Bank of England Gaji

Gaji Bank of England berkisar dari $40,775 dalam jumlah pampasan setahun untuk Pembantu Pentadbiran di peringkat rendah hingga $196,213 untuk Arkitek Penyelesaian di peringkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpul gaji tanpa nama dan disahkan daripada pekerja semasa dan bekas Bank of England. Dikemas kini terakhir: 11/17/2025

Saintis Data
Median $72K
Penganalisis Kewangan
Median $67.5K
Jurutera Perisian
Median $42.6K

Pembantu Pentadbiran
$40.8K
Penganalisis Perniagaan
$89.1K
Pembangunan Perniagaan
$50.3K
Penganalisis Data
$67.8K
Jurubank Pelaburan
$52.7K
Arkitek Penyelesaian
$196K
Soalan Lazim

Peranan dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Bank of England ialah Arkitek Penyelesaian at the Common Range Average level dengan jumlah pampasan tahunan $196,213. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di Bank of England ialah $67,468.

