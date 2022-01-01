Direktori Syarikat
BambooHR
Bekerja di sini? Tuntut Syarikat Anda

BambooHR Gaji

Julat gaji BambooHR adalah dari $55,000 dalam pampasan total tahunan untuk Jualan di hujung bawah hingga $223,328 untuk Pengurus Rakan Kongsi di hujung atas. Levels.fyi mengumpul gaji tanpa nama dan disahkan daripada pekerja semasa dan bekas pekerja BambooHR. Terakhir dikemas kini: 8/26/2025

$160K

Dapatkan Bayaran, Bukan Dipermainkan

Kami telah merundingkan ribuan tawaran dan secara konsisten mencapai peningkatan RM600k+ (kadang-kadang RM6 juta+).Dapatkan gaji anda dirundingkan atau resume anda disemak oleh pakar sebenar - perekrut yang melakukannya setiap hari.

Jurutera Perisian
Median $125K
Pengurus Produk
Median $157K
Ahli Teknologi Maklumat (IT)
$148K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

39 15
39 15
Pengurus Rakan Kongsi
$223K
Pengambilan Pekerja
$69.3K
Jualan
Median $55K
Jawatan anda tiada?

Cari semua gaji di halaman pampasan atau tambah gaji anda untuk membantu membuka kunci halaman.


Soalan Lazim

A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a BambooHR-nél a Pengurus Rakan Kongsi at the Common Range Average level, évi $223,328 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A BambooHR-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $136,368.

Pekerjaan Pilihan

    Tiada pekerjaan pilihan ditemui untuk BambooHR

Syarikat Berkaitan

  • Qlik
  • Axway
  • Acquia
  • Jelli
  • WillowTree
  • Lihat semua syarikat ➜

Sumber Lain